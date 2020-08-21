Miniature painting of Ganesha wows devotees

City-based artist Shaik Ameer Jan’s miniature painting of Lord Ganesha on a peacock feather has become the cynosure of all eyes here on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi.
“The 4 cm painting of Lord Ganesha was done with utmost care using acrylic colours, as the feather tends to ruffle even with the slightest movement of air,” Mr. Shaik said.
The painting took two hours to make, he said.
He appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes and avoid big social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Shaik has been coming up with novel paintings on the occasion every year for devotees to draw inspiration and celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way.
He has painted 222 idols in different forms on a 15 cm pencil using acrylic colours in the past. He has etched his name in the Limca Book of Records for painting 2,000 Vinayakas on a coconut and 1,296 miniature Ganesha paintings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath