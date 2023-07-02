ADVERTISEMENT

Mini job mela on govt. polytechnic college campus in Vijayawada on July 4

July 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said a mini job mela will be held at district employment exchange office on the premises of government polytechnic college in Vijayawada on July 4.

In a release, Mr. Rao said the job mela will be organised by the Department of Skill Development and Training and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation.

Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, ITI, diploma, degree, B.Tech and postgraduation are eligible to apply for various posts offered by four companies taking part in the job mela.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates have to register on https://tinyurl.com/Minijune and can contact officials at 9700092606 and 9603368324 for further details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US