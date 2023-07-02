HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mini job mela on govt. polytechnic college campus in Vijayawada on July 4

July 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said a mini job mela will be held at district employment exchange office on the premises of government polytechnic college in Vijayawada on July 4.

In a release, Mr. Rao said the job mela will be organised by the Department of Skill Development and Training and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation.

Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, ITI, diploma, degree, B.Tech and postgraduation are eligible to apply for various posts offered by four companies taking part in the job mela.

Candidates have to register on https://tinyurl.com/Minijune and can contact officials at 9700092606 and 9603368324 for further details.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.