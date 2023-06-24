Mini Job Mela for recruitment to 500 posts in Vijayawada on June 27

June 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Department of Skills Development and Training and AP State Skill Development Corporation are going to organise a ‘Mini Job Mela’ in Vijayawada on June 27.

In a release on Saturday, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao asked the unemployed youth to attend the job mela.

Five companies will recruit over 500 candidates to the posts of relationship executives, customer service associates, planning and 2D designer, SketchUp and 3D designer, purchase executives, marketing managers, store managers, admin managers, electricians, senior assistants, loaders, painters, service advisors, sales executives and tele-callers with a pay between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.

Candidates aged between 18 and 35 with SSC, Intermediate, graduation and post-graduation in relevant fields can apply for the roles.

Candidates are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/Minijune. They can contact officials at 9700092606 and 9603368324 for further details.

The interviews will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange Office on the premises of Govt. ITI College from 10 am.