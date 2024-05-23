ADVERTISEMENT

Mini GGH need of the hour in Vijayawada Central constituency, say residents

Published - May 23, 2024 06:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The absence of a major government hospital is being acutely felt by residents of Rajeev Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony and other areas falling under the Vijayawada Central constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

These areas are home to most of the city’s daily wage earners. They commute to other parts of the city for work every day and cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. Moreover, there are not many ambulances too, say residents.

Lakshmi, a resident of Vambay Colony, recalled the anxious moments she faced last year when her sister, Durgamma, started experiencing contractions towards the end of her pregnancy. “We called 108, but we were told that it would take time for them to reach us as it was raining. We had to take an auto-rickshaw and go to the old government general hospital,” she said. Both mother and baby are safe, but she remembers how the experience subjected them to anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when it doesn’t rain, ambulances do not reach here in time, said CPI(M) member Sheikh Peeru, who resides in the area. “There are urban primary health centres that treat people for minor ailments. For all other complications, one has to commute to the new or old Government General Hospitals, which are 10 km and 7 km away respectively, spending at least ₹200 on each trip,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taxpayers’ Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said the UPHC, being a daycare facility, becomes inaccessible to many workers who return home late from work. “People travel from nearby villages as well to reach the hospital for pregnancy-related issues. It would have been useful had all facilities been provided,” he said.

NTR District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini said that UPHCs are only meant to treat minor illnesses, and that for childbirth or other major health issues, people have to go to the GGH.

The CPI(M) leaders have demanded that the UPHC be converted into a mini government general hospital to make it accessible to all residents. They had made it part of their election manifesto too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US