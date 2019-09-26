Andhra Pradesh

Mini Defence Pension Adalat on September 30

Defence Pension Disbursement Office (DPDO), Visakhapatnam, under Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, will be holding a Mini Defence Pension Adalat on the premises of DPDO, AAO (Navy) Compound, Vinod Nagar, Visakhapatnam, on September 30.

The adalat is being held for settlement of pension related grievances of defence pensioners, defence family pensioners, including commissioned officer, defence civilians, Coast Guard, GREF and DAD.

Pensioners residing in Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas are requested to submit their pension related complaints in English (in duplicate) on the adalat day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or may send in advance through Speed Post to G. Chandgal Rao, Mini Pension Adalat Officer, to the above address or email to dpdovisakhapatnam@gmail.com

