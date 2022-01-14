Mines officials conduct flash inspections of granite quarries in Kuppam

CHITTOOR

14 January 2022 00:40 IST

40 granite blocks, six compressors, and two earthmovers seized

Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkat Reddy along with senior officials on Thursday launched inspections at granite quarries in the forested areas around Kuppam. During the last couple of days, four teams of mining officials have been on inspections at various quarry sites.

According to information from the department, the teams seized about 40 granite blocks, six compressors, and two earthmovers at a forest location close to Dravidian University in Kuppam.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy urged the mining officials to focus on vigilance in the forested areas and inform the forest officials of any violations. A letter to this extent would be written to the Divisional Forest Officer of Chittoor West to take criminal action against the violations under the Forest Act 1980. The authorities of Dravidian University were told to post security guards at their lands abutting the hillocks and forested areas to prevent illegal mining activities.

Mr. Reddy said that so far, ₹5 crore worth of granite blocks had been seized in the State and the material would be auctioned through e-procurement. The official said that the State government was serious about the violations, and steps were initiated to strengthen the inter-State check-posts.

Meanwhile, the inspections became a hot topic in Chittoor district in the backdrop of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party presidentf N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations of illegal granite mining in Kuppam against the YSR Congress Party leaders.