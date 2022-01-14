Andhra Pradesh

Mines officials conduct flash inspections of granite quarries in Kuppam

Mining officials inspecting a granite quarry site near Kuppam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkat Reddy along with senior officials on Thursday launched inspections at granite quarries in the forested areas around Kuppam. During the last couple of days, four teams of mining officials have been on inspections at various quarry sites.

According to information from the department, the teams seized about 40 granite blocks, six compressors, and two earthmovers at a forest location close to Dravidian University in Kuppam.

Mr. Reddy urged the mining officials to focus on vigilance in the forested areas and inform the forest officials of any violations. A letter to this extent would be written to the Divisional Forest Officer of Chittoor West to take criminal action against the violations under the Forest Act 1980. The authorities of Dravidian University were told to post security guards at their lands abutting the hillocks and forested areas to prevent illegal mining activities.

Mr. Reddy said that so far, ₹5 crore worth of granite blocks had been seized in the State and the material would be auctioned through e-procurement. The official said that the State government was serious about the violations, and steps were initiated to strengthen the inter-State check-posts.

Meanwhile, the inspections became a hot topic in Chittoor district in the backdrop of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party presidentf N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations of illegal granite mining in Kuppam against the YSR Congress Party leaders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2022 12:41:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mines-officials-conduct-flash-inspections-of-granite-quarries-in-kuppam/article38269311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY