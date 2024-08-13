Mines Minister seeks Centre’s support for beach sand project, mining institute in Andhra Pradesh

Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on August 13 (Tuesday) and sought the support of the Central government for several development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union government, Mr. Ravindra sought the intervention of the Union Minister in taking forward the Integrated Beach Sand Minerals Project, the establishment of Permanent Regional Offices of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), and establishing a premier mining institute in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ravindra said that there was a huge scope for mining of beach sand minerals (BSM) in Andhra Pradesh. The State government has plans to develop an Integrated Beach Sand Minerals Project including downstream plants for value-added products, which is likely to attract investment of around ₹10,000 crore, he said.

“The regional offices of the GSI and the IBM were operating from Hyderabad, even a decade after the State’s bifurcation. Temporary units were established in the State last year, but those are not fully operational. Local offices will enable better coordination between State and Central government officials, timely geological assessments, streamline regulatory processes, and foster stronger relationships with leaseholders,” said Mr. Ravindra.

The Minister said that establishing a dedicated mining institute in Andhra Pradesh was essential for bolstering the State’s mining sector. This institute may be set up in collaboration with the reputed foreign institutes to leverage their expertise and ensure top-notch education and training, he added.