Mines & Geology department in Andhra Pradesh levies ₹75 crore penalty on YSRCP leader’s mining firm

Identifying serious irregularities in quarry leases for road metal in SPS Nellore District, Mines & Geology Department has levied more than ₹75 crore as penalty on SLV Stone Crushers Managing Partner Y.V. Rami Reddy, who is a leader of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), District Mines & Geology Officer has issued showcause notice to the company on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the technical team of the department has recommended to take action against SLV Stone Crushers for illegal excavation of road metal by encroachment and transportation of more than permitted quantity at three quarry leases held by Rami Reddy in Puligilapadu village of Rapur mandal in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nellore Mines & Geology Deputy Director A Srinivasa Rao said: “SLV Stone Crushers has three quarry leases for road metal in an extent of nearly 10-acre land in Puligilapadu. However, the company has encroached the neighbouring areas and extracted illegally from outside the leased areas and transported beyond the permissable quantities.”

When asked about issuing the notice after YSRCP losing power in the state, he denied any pressure from the previous government in favour of Rami Reddy. He informed that the department has also levied a penalty of Rs 39 crore on the same company for unauthorised mining in 2022. He said that the inspections were put on a halt due to the model code of conduct, and resumed after polling.