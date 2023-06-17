ADVERTISEMENT

Millet products set to travel from Chittoor to California

June 17, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - CHITTOOR

The export-ready food products, produced and neatly packed by rural women under the aegis of the Chittoor District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), were formally handed over to Collector S. Shanmohan

The Hindu Bureau

Chittoor Collector S. Shanmohan receiving a set of millet-based food products from DRDA officials in Chittoor on Friday. The products are meant to be exported to the United States.

Commemorating the ‘International Year of Millets’, the millet-based food products made in Chittoor are all set to be exported to California, U.S.

The products include delicacies like laddus, murukulu, burelu, chekkalu, mixture, etc., all made of pearl millet (sajjalu), sorghum (jonnalu), foxtail millet (korralu), finger millet (ragi) and so on. Mr. Shanmohan called it a successful step forward by the women’s groups towards self-reliance.

The products were suitably packed to ensure higher shelf life and were given a brand name that is easy to recollect, said Ms. Tulasi. The DRDA team worked overtime to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the US and get the message across, especially to the Telugu community, to ensure sustained support.

