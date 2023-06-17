Millet products set to travel from Chittoor to California

June 17, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - CHITTOOR

Commemorating the ‘International Year of Millets’, the millet-based food products made in Chittoor are all set to be exported to California, U.S.

The export-ready food products, produced and neatly packed by rural women under the aegis of the Chittoor District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), were formally handed over to Collector S. Shanmohan here on Friday by a team comprising DRDA Project Director D.M.K. Tulasi, District Manager (Jobs) Sarita Reddy and others.

The products include delicacies like laddus, murukulu, burelu, chekkalu, mixture, etc., all made of pearl millet (sajjalu), sorghum (jonnalu), foxtail millet (korralu), finger millet (ragi) and so on. Mr. Shanmohan called it a successful step forward by the women’s groups towards self-reliance.

The products were suitably packed to ensure higher shelf life and were given a brand name that is easy to recollect, said Ms. Tulasi. The DRDA team worked overtime to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the US and get the message across, especially to the Telugu community, to ensure sustained support.