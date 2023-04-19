ADVERTISEMENT

Millet cultivation will go a long way in poverty alleviation and reducing hunger index, says Chittoor Collector

April 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Week-long Millets Food Festival begins at DRDA Training Center in Chittoor

K Umashanker
Collector Sagili Shan Mohan interacting with farmers at the Millet Food Festival in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector Sagili Shan Mohan inaugurated a week-long Millets Food Festival at the DRDA Training Center here on April 19 (Wednesday).

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said about the health benefits of consuming millet and their growing popularity across the globe as a diet. “Cultivation of millets and their consumption will go a long way in poverty alleviation and reducing the hunger index,” he said.

Interacting with the members of women self-help groups (SHGs), Mr. Shan Mohan said that millets had brought a revolution of sorts food markets in recent years, attributing it to the growing health consciousness among the people. The Collector also tasted various dishes prepared with millets and appreciated the participants.

Mr. Shan Mohan said that the State government had several action plans to support and sustain the millet growers economically. He wanted the farmers to seek the help of agriculture officials to make millet cultivation economically viable.

Trainee Collector Y. Megha Swaroop and District Revenue Officer N. Rajasekhar also spoke on the occasion.

Women SHG members and farmers from Palamaner, Gudipala, Bangaru Palayam, Gangadhara Nellore, Chittoor Rural, Puthalapattu, Irala, and Pulicharla mandals took part in the programme. Millets such as ragi, korralu, sajjalu, andru korralu, samulu, arikelu, and others were displayed.

Book released

Later, the Collector unveiled a book titled ‘Mana Chirudhanyalu Mana Vantakalu’.

