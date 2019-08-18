Millers to supply rice at reduced price to TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy managed to prevail upon rice millers to supply fine quality of rice to the temple at a reduced price.

At a meeting with leaders of several rice miller associations on Saturday, Mr. Dharma Reddy successfully persuaded them to supply rice at ₹37 per kg, as against the existing price of ₹38, for a period of three months.

The reduction in price of ₹1 per kg of rice is expected to help the TTD save an amount of about ₹60 lakh in the three-month period.

The rice supplied by the millers is used by TTD in the making of anna prasadams at the hill temple as well as in the cooking of free meals under its Nitya Annadanam scheme. About 1,60,000 pilgrims are fed under the scheme, for which the monthly requirement of rice is 750 tonnes.

This apart, about six to eight tonnes of vegetables are required by TTD to meet its daily requirements in the Annadanam scheme.

Detailing the merits of the scheme, Mr. Dharma Reddy urged the millers to supply some quantity of rice free of cost to which they readily agreed and assured him a supply of 275 quintals of rice as a goodwill gesture.

Goodwill gesture

Chairman and General Secretary of All India Rice Millers Association Gummadi Venkateswara Rao and Mohan Rao said that they would discuss the issue of supplying some free rice to TTD on a regular basis with the leaders of various district associations and contribute their bit for the flourishing of the Nitya Annadanam scheme.

He later held a meeting with potu workers at the Vaibhavotsava mandapam and assured to resolve their problems in a phased manner.