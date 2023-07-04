Milk procurement to begin from 200 villages in Konaseema as part of Andhra Pradesh-Amul project

July 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district administration has identified 200 villages for milk procurement under the ‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’ initiative as part of the Andhra Pradesh-Amul project in the district.

Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Rural Development and Animal Husbandry departments have identified the 200 villages to kick-start the milk procurement.

“Everything is set for the milk procurement. Amul representatives will soon finalise the milk collection routes. Dairy associations, each comprising 11 women, have been constituted in the villages,” said Mr. Himanshu in a review meeting on the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.