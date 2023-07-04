ADVERTISEMENT

Milk procurement to begin from 200 villages in Konaseema as part of Andhra Pradesh-Amul project

July 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district administration has identified 200 villages for milk procurement under the ‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’ initiative as part of the Andhra Pradesh-Amul project in the district.

Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Rural Development and Animal Husbandry departments have identified the 200 villages to kick-start the milk procurement. 

“Everything is set for the milk procurement. Amul representatives will soon finalise the milk collection routes. Dairy associations, each comprising 11 women, have been constituted in the villages,” said Mr. Himanshu in a review meeting on the initiative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US