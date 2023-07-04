HamberMenu
Milk procurement to begin from 200 villages in Konaseema as part of Andhra Pradesh-Amul project

July 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district administration has identified 200 villages for milk procurement under the ‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’ initiative as part of the Andhra Pradesh-Amul project in the district.

Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday announced that the Rural Development and Animal Husbandry departments have identified the 200 villages to kick-start the milk procurement. 

“Everything is set for the milk procurement. Amul representatives will soon finalise the milk collection routes. Dairy associations, each comprising 11 women, have been constituted in the villages,” said Mr. Himanshu in a review meeting on the initiative.

