ADVERTISEMENT

Ninth class boy tied to gate, thrashed for swimming in a gated community pool

May 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Police register cases against owner, security guards and maintenance personnel

The Hindu Bureau

In an inhuman act, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly tied to the main gate of a gated community, and beaten up by the security guards at Ramavarappadu in the city.

The boy, a ninth class student, was not found for a day after the incident on Thursday, the investigation officers said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the boy helps his father, who runs a milk parlour, by distributing milk packets to the residents in the nearby gated community.

On May 17, the security guards allegedly found the boy swimming in the pool located in the gated community. Infuriated, they tied him to the main gate and thrashed him.

Following a complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, the Patamata police have registered a case against five persons.

“The boy, who went missing after the incident, was traced in the early hours of Friday. The accused were booked for kidnap, wrongful confinement and other charges,” said Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh, on Friday.

The gated community owner, security guard, supervisor, maintenance in-charge and another person were booked, Mr. Viswanadh told The Hindu.

“We will take further action after checking the CCTV footage. The victim’s health condition is good and he has been handed over to his parents,” the CI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US