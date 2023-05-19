HamberMenu
Milk delivery boy tied to gate, thrashed for swimming in a gated community pool

Police register cases against owner, security guards and maintenance personnel

May 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In an inhuman act, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly tied to the main gate of a gated community, and beaten up by the security guards at Ramavarappadu in the city.

The boy was not found for a day after the incident on Thursday, the investigation officers said.

According to the police, the boy helps his father, who runs a milk parlour, by distributing milk packets to the residents in the nearby gated community.

On May 17, the security guards allegedly found the boy swimming in the pool located in the gated community. Infuriated, they tied him to the main gate and thrashed him.

Following a complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, the Patamata police have registered a case against five persons.

“The boy, who went missing after the incident, was traced in the early hours of Friday. The accused were booked for kidnap, wrongful confinement and other charges,” said Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh, on Friday.

The gated community owner, security guard, supervisor, maintenance in-charge and another person were booked, Mr. Viswanadh told The Hindu.

“We will take further action after checking the CCTV footage. The victim’s health condition is good and he has been handed over to his parents,” the CI said.

