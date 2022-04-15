Military school cadets reach Tirupati as part of South India cycling expedition

They are here to address low enrolment rate into armed forces

Cadets from Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Bengaluru, arriving at Tirupati as part of their South India cycling expedition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A batch of cadets from the Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Bengaluru, reached Tirupati as part of their South Indian bicycle expedition to motivate rural students to join the military schools, and in turn the armed forces.

RMS is one of the oldest schools established in the year 1925, having presence in Chail (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer and Dholpur (Rajasthan), Bengaluru and Belagavi (Karnataka).

The event marks the platinum jubilee of the Bengaluru school and also coincides with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as the school decided to take up an expedition across the five Southern States, given the low enrolment rate from this region.

The seven cadets, led by team in-charge Rajesh Sharma and an accompanying contingent of staff members, left Bengaluru on Thursday to reach Tirupati early on Friday. The cadets met the Sainik school aspirants pursuing training at Viswan educational group and infused inspiration in them.

Creating awareness among girls

As the Ministry of Defence has taken a decision of inducting girl cadets as boarders from this year, the school authorities found the need to spread the message far and wide, especially in the rural areas from where girls having a passion to serve the country are expected to apply in large numbers.

From Tirupati, the team will continue cycling to motivate students en route Chennai, Puducherry, Salem, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mysuru, before reaching their Bengaluru base on April 23.