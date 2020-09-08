Mild tension as Gandikota oustees continue stir

Mild commotion was witnessed at Thalla Proddatur village as the Gandikota project displaced continued their agitation on Tuesday demanding a proper relief and rehabilitation package.
The day started with rumours on their likely arrest, even as tense moments were witnessed with deployment of additional forces in the vicinity. Barricades were erected at major entry points to prevent the arrival of outsiders and to restrict the movement of the villagers. However, the entry of leaders and activists of the Left parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena to the spot to express solidarity with the displaced families helped defuse the situation.
The leaders of the parties demanded proper rehabilitation package for the victims before moving them away in the name of reservoir expansion.
Jana Sena joint secretary (Rayalaseema) Sunkara Srinivas and BJP mandal convener Sekhar Reddy called it an unjustifiable act to displace them by putting their future at stake.
Meanwhile, an all-party delegation staged a demonstration at the Kadapa Collectorate demanding justice to the displaced.
