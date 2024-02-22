GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MILAN Technical Exposition, MILAN Village draw good response in Visakhapatnam

More than 25 stalls of private and public sector industries showcased their indigenous ‘Make in India’ products to attract business from overseas counties at the technical exposition

February 22, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
French Navy personnel going through the stalls of an expo in MILAN Village in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

French Navy personnel going through the stalls of an expo in MILAN Village in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The MILAN Village and MILAN Technical Exposition, launched as part of the MILAN 2024 held at the Eastern Naval Command Base here on Wednesday, received an overwhelming response from friendly nations’ defence personnel and locals alike.

More than 25 stalls of private and public sector industries showcased their indigenous ‘Make in India’ products to attract business from overseas counties at the technical exposition.

MILAN Village showcases handicrafts and eco-friendly products.

An US ship Halsey’s Lieutenant Ms. Chaplin. M. said: “It is beautiful. We are thrilled to be here.”

Mr. Ricky Leon from Seychelles said, “This is my third visit to Visakhapatnam. I came earlier for PFR and MILAN 2022. The city has been developed well, especially at the beach roads. I love this city.”

ENC officials said that the expo will continue till February 23.

