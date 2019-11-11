Milad-un-Nabi celebrated peacefully in Tirupati

Communal harmony came to the fore as people celebrated Milad un Nabi, the 1448th appearance day of Mohammed Prophet, at the junction near Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple in Tirupati on Sunday.

The locality, which is popularly known as Krishnapuram Thana, is home to the ancient Hindu temple as well as the city’s oldest mosque in the nearby lane ‘Pedda Peerla Chavadi’.

Syed Shafi Ahmed Khadari, the chief pontiff of Khadari Peetam, who has recently been appointed by the State government as the Qazi of Tirupati, performed Annadanam, where nearly 500 people had a sumptuous meal.

Speaking on the Prophet’s life and his adherence to compassion towards mankind, Khadari urged everyone to study his entire life, right from his childhood, to understand the essence of his preaching.

“The Prophet refrained from using scissors even to cut a cloth, as he is averse to division,” he quoted from the scriptures.

BJP city unit leaders Kothapalli Ajaykumar, Akula Satish Kumar and V.Varaprasad participated in the event as a symbol of amity and served food to the needy.