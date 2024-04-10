ADVERTISEMENT

Migration of people reached its peak during YSRCP regime, alleges TDP MP candidate

April 10, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu speaking in a public meeting organised in Ranasthalam of Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu, on Wednesday, alleged that the migration of people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts had reached its peak during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, as they could not create livelihood opportunities for people locally.

Along with BJP Etcherla candidate Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, he was campaigning in Ranasthalam, G. Sigadam and other places of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency.

“Optimum utilisation of irrigation resources would improve agriculture and rural economy. Unfortunately, there were no allocations for irrigation projects such as Nagavali, Jhanjawati, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar and others. The government is unable to maintain canals too. All these factors made farmers and agriculture labourers to migrate to other States,” said Mr. Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that youngsters would get jobs in Etcherla constituency if more industries were set up in the Pydibhimavaram-Ranasthalam corridor.

