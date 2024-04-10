Migration of people reached its peak during YSRCP regime, alleges TDP MP candidate

April 10, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu, on Wednesday, alleged that the migration of people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts had reached its peak during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, as they could not create livelihood opportunities for people locally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with BJP Etcherla candidate Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, he was campaigning in Ranasthalam, G. Sigadam and other places of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency.

“Optimum utilisation of irrigation resources would improve agriculture and rural economy. Unfortunately, there were no allocations for irrigation projects such as Nagavali, Jhanjawati, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar and others. The government is unable to maintain canals too. All these factors made farmers and agriculture labourers to migrate to other States,” said Mr. Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that youngsters would get jobs in Etcherla constituency if more industries were set up in the Pydibhimavaram-Ranasthalam corridor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.