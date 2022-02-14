Migration of fisherfolk at its peak in North Andhra Pradesh: JSP

Nadendla Manohar challenges Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the fisherfolk to realise impact of policies

Nadendla Manohar challenges Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the fisherfolk to realise impact of policies

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Monday challenged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the coastal communities to see the reality of his policies on employment. He claimed that the migration of fisherfolk in search of livelihood was at its peak in northern Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here, Mr. Manohar said that over 25,000 fisherfolk youth from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts had migrated in search of employment. A majority of them migrated to Gujarat to eke out their livelihood in marine fishing.

“We challenge the Chief Minister to visit the coastal communities to witness that nothing has been changed in terms of employment opportunities for the fisherfolk with his policies,” Mr. Manohar said. He asserted that the existing policies of the State government had led to the rise in unemployment.

On Central aid offered to the fisherfolk groups for marine fishing, Mr. Manohar said the aid to buy nearly 150 boats was diverted to Gujarat after the State government cited non-availability of eligible beneficiaries. The financial aid for each boat is ₹80 lakh.

Helpdesk

A State-level helpdesk of the party would start functioning from Tuesday to receive grievances of the fisherfolk. Presently, the help desk is dedicated to receiving the grievances on pending ‘annual fishing ban’ relief.

“An estimated 2.5 lakh fisherfolk are directly and indirectly hit by the annual fishing ban on fishing in the State. Contrary to it, the State government identified barely 1.39 fisherfolk for the relief package to compensate for the ban period. In reality, only 1.06 lakh beneficiaries received it last year”, said Mr. Manohar. The relief package is ₹10,000 for each family that was affected by the annual 60-day fishing ban (April-June).

Mr. Manohar accused Mr. Jagan of betraying the fisherfolk by allowing the pharma project proposed by Divis Laboratory near Tuni in East Godavari district.