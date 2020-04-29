Migrant workers stuck in State heave a sigh of relief

With the Central government giving the green signal for movement of migrant labourers stranded in different States to their native places, they were seen in a happy mood on Wednesday. They lost no time in passing on the information to their families and friends.

Nearly 75,000 persons, a vast majority of them labourers, were staying in shelter homes arranged by the government in the State, since the lockdown was imposed in the country, in accordance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the High court.

Thousands of migrant workers were working in industries, the agriculture and horticulture sectors, catering units, hotels, brick kilns, manufacturing units, aqua processing and packing companies, daily-wage labourers, spinning mills, poultry and other sectors in State.

Labourers from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and other States were working in AP. Similarly, many labourers from the State went to the neighbouring States in search of livelihood.

Many workers, stranded in other States, were seen trekking on national highways and a few reportedly died of exhaustion.

Govt. thanked

“We are stuck in the shelter home for over one month and my family is suffering without food. I thank the government for taking the decision to send us to our native places,” said Murugan of Tamil Nadu .

“I came to AP to work in an aqua company and got struck. I very to eager to see my parents and children,” said Magi who hails from Odisha.

The Centre has asked the State governments to facilitate the workers’ return through mutual consultation. Medical tests will be conducted once the labourers reach their native States, said an official.