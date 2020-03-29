Migrant workers from Bengaluru stopped at Kodikonda

Three hundred migrant labourers working in the construction industry and as part-time drivers and doing odd jobs in Bengaluru, were thrown out of their jobs, and they set out for Hyderabad in three lorry trailers each accommodating 100 men, women and children.

While 200 of them managed to sneak into Anantapur district to reach the outskirts of Anantapur city, another lorry, which was at Kodikonda, was stopped by Hindupur Rural police and sent back towards Karnataka. The Chikkaballapur Deputy Superintendent of Police was informed about these migrants through the police personnel posted at the Karnataka check post, the police said.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said he got a call from the people in the lorry seeking permission to proceed to Hyderabad on their way to Madhya Pradesh, but as per the Central Government and State government orders, none was allowed to travel and they were asked to return to their place of work, where the employers/ State government are supposed to take care of them.