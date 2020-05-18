Migrant worker killed, another hurt in road mishap

A migrant labourer, Sk. Minarul (23), died and another suffered injuries in a road accident near the veterinary college on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The mishap occurred when a private travels bus carrying migrant workers from Chennai to West Bengal hit a stationary lorry from behind at Gannavaram around 4.30 am. The injured were rushed to a private hospital, said Gannavaram CI K. Srinivas.

The deceased, a native of Ramnagar village in West Bengal, was working in Tamil Nadu.

Tension at Patamata

Tension mounted in Patamata area when migrant workers staged a protest demanding action against the local people who reportedly attacked them. A worker of Kolkata suffered head injury in the attack.

According to sources, about 1,000 workers from West Bengal were working in handloom units, embroidery, painting and design works in Patamata area. They were staying in different streets in Patamata Lanka, NTR Circle, mee-Seva Centre, Ram Mandir and other areas.

They became jobless due to the lockdown and were planning to go back. On Saturday, officials promised to send them back to their native places by arranging a Shramik Special Train, but it did not happen.

On Sunday, when a group of workers were discussing about transportation, a few local residents reportedly attacked them in which a couple of migrants suffered minor injuries. A worker suffered bleeding injury on his head.

Angered over this, the migrant labourers came on to M.G. Road and staged a protest. On receiving information, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Nagaraja Reddy rushed to the spot and pacified the workers.

Situation under control

Former Rajya Sabha Member and CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu rushed to the spot and extended support to the migrant labourers. He demanded that the government provide transportation to the workers immediately.

Mr. Nagaraja Reddy said that nobody had attacked the workers in Patamata, but one person suffered an injury accidentally. His condition was said to be stable, the ACP said.

A police picket was arranged in the locality and the situation was under control. Transportation would be arranged for them after discussing the matter with the district officials, the ACP added.