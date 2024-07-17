Migrant worker from Kuwait reunites with family in Annamayya district

After enduring a terrifying ordeal in the deserts of Kuwait, Shiva (32), a migrant worker, was finally rescued and reunited with his family in his native village of Chintaparthi at Valmikipuram mandal in Annamayya district on Wednesday morning.

During his time in Kuwait, Mr. Shiva shared his plight on social media. Through a video, he narrated the harsh and isolated conditions he was living in and pleaded for assistance from the Indian government to bring him back. He went to Kuwait a couple of months ago through an agent from Rayachoti and by borrowing a sizeable loan, lured by the promise of a better job and earning.

Responding swiftly to his distress, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh coordinated with the Indian Embassy to facilitate Mr. Shiva’s safe return to India. Mr. Lokesh also provided updates on the situation through his tweets, assuring that efforts were underway to bring the migrant worker back to Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders from various political parties rallied around Mr. Shiva’s family, offering financial aid and essential supplies. Piler MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy visited Chintaparthi village and spoke to Mr. Shiva, enquiring about his health and financial situation. Jana Sena Party leaders from the Piler assembly constituency also met with the family and pledged all possible assistance.

Mr. Shiva reached Bengaluru airport from Kuwait on Wednesday morning, before reaching his village by road. His family members and neighbours gathered to welcome him with joy and tears. His wife, Shankaramma, and two minor daughters were in tears and remained speechless for a while.