Migrant worker dies on highway

Anil Shankar (45), a migrant worker who was trekking on the highway, reportedly died of sun stroke. He was a native of Kushmandi village of West Bengal.

Shankar, along with 18 others, who migrated to Tamil Nadu for work, started walking from Chennai to their native place a few days ago. When they reached Atkur village on the outskirts of Vijayawada, he suddenly collapsed on Thursday evening.

“The villagers alerted the Atkuru police who shifted the body to Government Hospital mortuary. A case under Section 174 Cr.P.C (Suspicious death) has been registered. The remaining workers were shifted to a shelter home,” Gannavaram Circle Inspector K. Srinivas said on Friday.

The forensic doctors will submit a report on the cause of death, the CI said.

Four days ago, a migrant worker Sk. Minarul (23), of Ramnagar village, West Bengal, died in a road accident at Gannavaram, while returning from Tamil Nadu.