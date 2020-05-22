Andhra Pradesh

Migrant woman delivers on Shramik special train

Medical staff helping Kamala at the Vijayawada station.

The newborn and mother are doing well

Kamala, a migrant woman, delivered a baby boy on the Shramik Special Train. Both the infant and mother are doing well and they were given necessary medicines, officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

According to Vijayawada DRM P. Srinivas, the woman along with her husband, Suraj, boarded train No. 06108 at Coimbatore on Thursday. The couple, who migrated to Tamil Nadu in search of job, were travelling from Coimbatore to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

When the non-stop train was between Jolarpet and Katpadi stations, Kamala developed labour pain.

Co-passengers helped her deliver. Meanwhile, the onboard RPF personnel alerted the Vijayawada railway staff, who stopped the train for medical emergency. They arranged a medical team on the platform from Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, which provided medical aid to the woman.

Woman examined

“A medical officer examined Kamala and the newborn and confirmed that both are healthy. The railway officials offered lactogen, ORS packets, diapers, milk, water bottles, coconut water, bread, fruits, soaps, sanitiser and clothes to the woan, and the train left the station,” the DRM said.

The cellphone number of an RPF woman head constable was given to Ms. Kamala to help her en route, if necessary, Mr. Srinivas said. “Ms. Kamala, her husband Suraj and other passengers thanked the railway officers for their gesture. Food, water and fruits were given to the passengers at Vijayawada station,” the DRM said.

