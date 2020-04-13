Migrant labourers attack police officials

Ninety migrant labourers hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who were lodged in a quarantine facility at the SKD College in Gooty in Anantapur district, allegedly attacked police personnel on Monday asking them to allow them to go to their native places.

The police personnel accompanied the contractor, who was serving food arranged by the district administration, but the migrant labourers tried to forcibly escape from the college premises. When Circle Inspector Rajasekhar and two constables from Gooty police station tried to block their way, they allegedly hit them with slippers, stones and fists injuring all three of them. The police personnel have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Khasim Saheb arrived at the scene and pacified the migrant labourers, who initially refused to have lunch and only wanted to be released immediately.

When the police officer told them that they had to serve the quarantine period till District Collector asked them to, and if the lockdown was lifted from April 15, they would be released. They were also told that in case the lockdown was extended, they would be forced to stay put in the same place till further orders.