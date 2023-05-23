ADVERTISEMENT

Miffed teenager behind series of fire accidents in Tirupati village

May 23, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The 19-year-old girl who failed her Intermediate exam reportedly wanted to teach a lesson to her nosy neighbours who troubled her mother with hurtful queries

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

Upon receiving a series of reports of houses abruptly catching fire by themselves in Sanambatla village, 15 km from Tirupati, recently, the police began an investigation and found a miffed teenage girl from the same village behind the deed.

After a series of incidents wherein 12 houses in their village caught fire by themselves over a few days, the villagers feared that it resulted from witchcraft or black magic.

However, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent (Chandragiri) T.D. Yashwanth and Circle Inspector Obulesh inspected the village and found no traces of chemicals usually used in such black magic at the sight of the accidents. They found no mechanical or electrical fault that could have resulted in the accidents either.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon investigation, it was found that a village resident Pillapalem Keerthi (19), daughter of Raja Reddy, was behind the accidents. Keerthi failed her Intermediate exam and has been staying at home. Reportedly, the neighbours troubled her mother by making hurtful queries about her, following which her mother would scold and reprimand her.

Miffed by this, Keerthi wanted to teach a lesson to her mother and the neighbours. First, she set her house on fire and, when none suspected, started setting other houses in the village on fire as well.

“The girl also confessed that no one else was involved,” Additional Superintendent (Admin) Venkata Rao has told the media.

Keerthi was booked under sections 435 and 506 of IPC. The police also recovered ₹30,000 cash from her possession, which she earlier claimed to have gotten destroyed when her house caught on fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US