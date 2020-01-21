Miffed Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker leaves House abruptly

Probably for first time in the history of the Assembly, Speaker Tammineni Seetharam registered his “protest” against the behaviour of the Opposition MLAs in the House.

On Tuesday the Speaker left the House in a huff leaving everyone in the Assembly dumbfounded . He did not announce whether it was a break or adjournment. He removed his collar mike and left the House saying, “Am protesting the attitude of the TDP MLAs”.

Chair’s walkout

Trouble broke out as soon as the House assembled at 10 am. The TDP MLAs raised “Save Amaravati” slogans. Mr. Seetharam conducted the business amidst protests and noisy scenes. At one point, TDP MLAs went to the Speaker’s podium and began raising slogans holding placards. Repeated requests by Mr. Tammineni went unheeded and the TDP MLAs trooped the podium obstructing the House business. They also engaged in a cross talk with the YSRC MLAs from the podium.

Later, as soon as Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the House at around 11.15 am, the Speaker said he was protesting. The MLAs were also clueless whether it was a break or not. They were seen discussing the issue.