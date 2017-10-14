Andhra Pradesh

Midnight Diwali Food Festival

With Deepavali just around the corner, TFL Drive-in at Guru Nanak Colony launched a Midnight Drive-In Food Festival on Friday which will go on till October 19.

Addressing the local media, organisers of the food festival M Eswar and Y Vamsi said the week-long food festival offers all of kinds of cuisines with mouth-watering delicacies, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian segments. A few Chinese food items are included in the menu.

They said food-lovers could visit between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. to dig into their favourite dishes sitting in the comfy confines of their cars.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:27:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/midnight-diwali-food-festival/article19856887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY