Midnight Diwali Food Festival

With Deepavali just around the corner, TFL Drive-in at Guru Nanak Colony launched a Midnight Drive-In Food Festival on Friday which will go on till October 19.
Addressing the local media, organisers of the food festival M Eswar and Y Vamsi said the week-long food festival offers all of kinds of cuisines with mouth-watering delicacies, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian segments. A few Chinese food items are included in the menu.
They said food-lovers could visit between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. to dig into their favourite dishes sitting in the comfy confines of their cars.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.