Midnight Diwali Food Festival

With Deepavali just around the corner, TFL Drive-in at Guru Nanak Colony launched a Midnight Drive-In Food Festival on Friday which will go on till October 19.

Addressing the local media, organisers of the food festival M Eswar and Y Vamsi said the week-long food festival offers all of kinds of cuisines with mouth-watering delicacies, both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian segments. A few Chinese food items are included in the menu.

They said food-lovers could visit between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. to dig into their favourite dishes sitting in the comfy confines of their cars.