Mid-day meal cook tests positive in E.G.

KAKINADA

04 November 2020 01:40 IST

A mid-day meal cook has tested positive for COVID-19 at government high school at Gangulakurru village in Amalapuram Revenue Division in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao told The Hindu: “The middle-aged cook has tested positive on Tuesday. At least 14 students who attended the school on Monday have been sent to a temporary quarantine facility set up on the school campus. The students will undergo the medical test on Wednesday.”

According to education department officials, the cook did not serve the food to the students on Monday. The cook has been sent to home quarantine and her health condition is stable.

Advertising

Advertising