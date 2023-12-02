Michaung Cyclone: NDRF, SDRF to deploy teams in all coastal districts

December 02, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are gearing up to handle the impending threat from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to convert into a cyclonic storm named as Michaung.

“Teams will be deployed with all gears such as jackets, cutting machines, inflated boats, dragon lights, ropes and other rescue equipment at all places where the storm is likely to pass over,” said NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

Explaining the measures being taken to tackle cyclone Michaung in the possibly affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Khan said that more than 10 teams would be deployed to take up rescue and rehabilitation operations.

“Instructions have been given to the Deputy and Assistant Commandants to maintain coordination with AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director, B.R. Ambedkar and the district Collectors, and take precautionary measures,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Saturday.

NDRF teams will be positioned in Krishna, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, West and East Godavari, Srikakulam and other districts, the Commandant said.

“Two teams were already deployed in Tirupati and Yanam and more teams are moving to other possible areas that may be affected. The force will take position and coordinate with the Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors and the nodal officers concerned and take precautions to prevent human and animal loss,” Mr. Khan said.

Women force would be placed in all the teams to rescue women victims during the operation, the Commanded added.

