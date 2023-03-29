HamberMenu
MHA renews FCRA registration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

The renewed certificate is valid for a period of five years with effect from 22-01-2020.

March 29, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Anand Nilayam and the Maha Gopuram of the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Anand Nilayam and the Maha Gopuram of the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

In a major relief to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 28 renewed its request for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The renewed certificate is valid for a period of five years with effect from 22-01-2020.

ALSO READ
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan, Ramakrishna Mission lose FCRA nod

The TTD had requested for the renewal of the registration in July 2017.

The FCRA also categorically imposed a rider that the TTD shall receive foreign contributions only in the designated/exclusive branch of State Bank of India, at 11 Sansad Marg, New Delhi, as mentioned in its application and that shall strictly utilise the account for receiving foreign contributions.

For the record, the TTD on the 3rd of this month had paid ₹3,18,88,435 to the MHA by way of a compounding penalty for the non-renewal of their registration which is mandatory for receiving foreign contributions.

