MHA renews FCRA registration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

March 29, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - TIRUMALA

The renewed certificate is valid for a period of five years with effect from 22-01-2020.

The Hindu Bureau

Anand Nilayam and the Maha Gopuram of the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Bureau

In a major relief to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 28 renewed its request for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The renewed certificate is valid for a period of five years with effect from 22-01-2020.

The TTD had requested for the renewal of the registration in July 2017.

The FCRA also categorically also imposed a rider that the TTD shall receive foreign contributions only in the designated/exclusive branch of State Bank of India, at 11 Sansad Marg, New Delhi as mentioned in its application and that shall strictly utilize the account for receiving foreign contributions.

For the record, the TTD on the 3rd of this month had paid ₹3,18,88,435 to the MHA by way of a compounding penalty for the non-renewal of their registration which is mandatory for receiving foreign contributions.

According to highly placed TTD sources, all the trusts receiving foreign contributions have been subjected to a similar problem.

