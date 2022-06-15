MHA, A.P. Police to hold awareness events on cyber safety

June 15, 2022 00:03 IST

Three-day programme being held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, says DGP

The Cyber and Information Security division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Andhra Pradesh Police will organise awareness programmes on ‘Cyber Safety and National Security’ across the State from June 16 to 18.

Awareness events on cyber safety were being organised as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being celebrated in connection with the 75 years of Independence, said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday.

MHA is taking up the drive in seven States, including A.P.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in Kakinada, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kurnool, Tirupati, Kadapa, Guntur and Ananthapur districts.

Police Commissioners, SPs and Collectors will participate in the events, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said .

In Visakhapatnam

A State-wide programme will be conducted at Visakhapatnam on June 16, at VUDA Children’s Arena, in which Ministry of Home, Ministry of Culture, A.P. Police and the State government officers will participate.

Debates on cyber crimes, cyber security, cyber intelligence and quiz on related topics would be part of the events, the DGP said on Tuesday.