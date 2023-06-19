MH Memorial ‘Best Journalist Award’ presentation at Puttaparthi  

June 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Prajasakti Sahiti Samstha will hold Moturu Hanumantharao (MH) memorial seminar on ‘Challenges to the Constitution - Role of Media’ at Janaki Ramaiah Kalyana Mandapam in Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. It will also present the ‘MH Memorial Best Journalist Award’ to Navabhoomi journalist Tummalapalli Prasad from Hyderabad.

B. Tulsidas, editor of Prajasakti Telugu daily newspaper, on Monday, said that retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda would be the keynote speaker for the conference.

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy, Shri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Ratnakar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, and former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy will be attending the event, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards Selection Committee chairman Telakapalli Ravi, Nagarjuna University Journalism Department Head G. Anitha, poet and senior Journalist Nallidharma Rao and Prajasakti general manager Achyuta Rao will participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.