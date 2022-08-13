M.G. Road painted in Tricolour as Vijayawada celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga

Thousands of students taking out a rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tricolour was ubiquitous on the city's M.G. Road as thousands of students gathered holding the national flag during the launch of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Saturday.

Students from various educational institutions in the district formed a human chain and held a 3.5-km-long national flag between Benz Circle and the Police Control Room junction. Several other students took out a rally holding thousands of flags and raising slogans.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao went round on a motorcycle to oversee the arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao said that a turnout of 15,000 students was anticipated but more than 20,000 turned up.

Ministers Vidadala Rajini, Jogi Ramesh, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Md. Ruhulla and officials inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at Labbipet.

Mr. Jogi Ramesh said that Vijayawada city played a prominent role in the freedom struggle. He said that the Tricolour designer and freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who hailed from the district, was the pride of the nation.

The elected representatives and officials released a large number of balloons in tricolour into the sky marking the launch of the campaign.

The Collector thanked the students who took part in the programme.

Meanwhile, several households and establishments in the city displayed the national flag on their respective premises. Flags were distributed to most of the households by the ward volunteers.

The city has been decked up with the national flags and illumination.