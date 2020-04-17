Metrology dept. conducts raids on wholesale shops

The Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on several wholesale shops in Vizianagaram district after getting information that rice, pulses and other essential commodities were being sold at 10% above the government-prescribed rates.
After receiving a directive from the State government, special teams led by Assistant Controller S.M. Radha Krishna conducted surprise checks in Vizianagaram, Kothavalasa, Bhimasingi, Korukonda and other places. Mr. Radha Krishna said that the department booked four cases for violation of MRP rules and underweighing of essential commodities.
Mr. Radha Krishna said that the traders were fleecing the public when they were in distress due to the extended lockdown.
