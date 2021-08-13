METRO launches third store in State

METRO Cash and Carry, India’s largest organised wholesaler and food specialist, on Thursday launched its first wholesale distribution centre in Guntur.

The new store, which is its 30th wholesale store in India, was inaugurated by Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, MLA, Guntur (East) and Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLA, Guntur West on Thursday.

The new store is the third METRO wholesale store in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam..

Spread over 44,000 sq.ft., the Guntur store is strategically located at Mangalagiri Road and is a one-stop destination for business customers in the city. The store, initially catering to over 60,000 registered business customers, will fulfill the requirements of kiranas and traders; Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers (HoReCa); Services, Companies and Offices (SCOs) and self-employed professionals.

Apart from Guntur, the store will cater to customers from neighboring regions such as Narasaraopet, Ponnur, Chirala, Bapatla, Repalle, Vinukonda, Inkolu, Karampudi, Gurajala, and Dachepalli among others, said a press release.