‘Metlotsavam’ begins with a grand ‘Sobha Yatra’ in Tirupati

November 30, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Performing ‘Kolatam’, Dasa devotees start their ‘Sobha Yatra’ at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The tri-monthly ‘Metlotsavam’, undertaken by Kannada Dasa devotees to Tirumala, began with ‘Sobha Yatra’ in the streets of Tirupati on Tuesday.

As many as 3,500 members representing ‘Bhajan Mandalis’ from across the Southern States are participating in the three-day event, coordinated by TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.

Clad in yellow saris, women performed ‘Kolatam’ and moved their feet in rhythm to the compositions of Purandaradasa. Bhajans, music concerts and spiritual discourses will be held at the third choultry, located behind the Tirupati railway station on Wednesday.

The project’s special officer, P.R. Ananda Theerthacharya, called it a moment of bliss for the devotees to perform ‘Harinama Sankeerthana’ and dance on the streets of Tirupati for three days, before heading towards Tirumala.

The members will start their trek at 4.30 a.m. on the third day (December 1) by performing ‘Metla Puja’, where they will smear turmeric and vermilion on the steps before climbing the hills.

