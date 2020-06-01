Andhra Pradesh

Methanol death toll rises to five

Two still under treatment at KGH

The death toll in the methanol case has gone up to five, with two more persons from Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district succumbing to it, late on Sunday night at KGH.

The two, who died while undergoing treatment, have been identified as V. Manikyam (63) and P. Dorababu.

The three who died earlier were K. Anand (48), D. Nookaraju (61) and R. Apparao (45). All were daily wagers from Kasimkota.

On Sunday afternoon, seven persons consumed methanol or methyl alcohol, which was stolen by Anand from a pharmaceutical company, where he worked as a daily labourer.

Had a party

Anand had invited his friends for a party at his house in Kasimkota and seven of them had consumed the chemical, thinking it to be a pure form of alcohol and it would give them a good high.

While Anand and Apparao died at the spot before they could be shifted to a hospital, the others died while undergoing treatment at KGH, said Anakapalle (Rural) circle inspector Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Two others who apparently consumed lesser quantity fell sick and are undergoing treatment at KGH. They are stable, as per the police.

The eighth person did not consume anything and is fine, said the police.

“We are investigating the case and checking how the chemical was smuggled out of the factory,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

