Meter readers demand free vaccination

The APEPDCL Meter Readers’ Union has demanded that EPDCL arrange for free COVID-19 vaccination of all meter readers in the five districts under the purview of the Discom.

In a statement on Thursday, union president L. Ramakrishna and general secretary K.N.D.S.K. Reddy said there are 1,500 meter readers working in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts. They were going from door to door performing ‘spot billing’ duties despite the threat of the pandemic.

They were visiting several houses, including those in which COVID-19 patients were living. They sought free vaccination of all meter readers for the services they were providing to the organisation, apart from checking the spread of the virus, the union leaders said. They further added that the management has to take responsibility if anything happens to the meter readers.