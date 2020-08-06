Merits of New Education Policy discussed

The New Education Policy (NEP), announced by the Government of India, is student-friendly and multidisciplinary to provide skill-based opportunities, Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University K. Ramji said.
The V-C was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar hosted jointly by the Regional Outreach Bureau along with All India Radio (AIR) on the ‘New Education Policy and New Opportunities’ on Thursday.
“The NEP will help students make their career choices from Class IX itself. It will also enable the students to enhance their skills to meet global challenges. The NEP also envisages skill-based opportunities to students,” Mr. Ramji said.
In his welcome address, Additional Director General, Information and Broadcasting (Andhra Pradesh), B.Murali Mohan, said that NEP enhances Ease of Doing Business, and vigorous training of teachers will enable them to better equip students with the desired skills.
Assistant Director of the Regional Outreach Bureau M. Srinivas Mahesh, Assistant Director (Kadapa) Hari Nayak, Field Publicity Officer (Nellore) Taraka Prasad, faculty and officials of the university and students from A.P. and Telangana participated in the webinar.
