Meritorious medals for Sunil Kumar
Additional Director-General of Police, CID, P.V Sunil Kumar was awarded two medals, the Utkrisht Seva Pathak and Atiutkrisht Seva Pathak by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Director-General of Police, Gautam Sawang presented the medals given to police officers for their long unblemished service, level of professional excellence and outstanding meritorious service.
