Andhra Pradesh

Meritorious medals for Sunil Kumar

DGP Gautam Sawang presents Utriksha medal to Additional DG P.V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday.

DGP Gautam Sawang presents Utriksha medal to Additional DG P.V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Additional Director-General of Police, CID, P.V Sunil Kumar was awarded two medals, the Utkrisht Seva Pathak and Atiutkrisht Seva Pathak by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Director-General of Police, Gautam Sawang presented the medals given to police officers for their long unblemished service, level of professional excellence and outstanding meritorious service.


