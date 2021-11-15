Merit alone matters in conferring Padma awards, says Amit Shah

He cites as example the case of 72-year-old tribal woman environmentalist

“Merit is the only yardstick for conferring the Padma awards in recognition of the outstanding contribution made by people from different walks of life,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday.

Making a mention of the process of selection of awardees in the past, Mr. Amit Shah said no awardee had been selected without a recommendation either from a Chief Minister or an MP or an MLA.

‘Transparent process’

“Now, the process has become democratic and transparent. Nominations are taken online as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that only merit should matter,” he said while taking part in the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Swarna Bharat Trust Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had floated along with like-minded persons to do social service.

“Persons at the grassroots level, who have rendered superb service, are being given the awards now,” Mr. Amit Shah said.

In this context, he made a special mention of Tulasi Gowda, a 72-year-old tribal woman environmentalist from Karnataka, who, with her vast knowledge of the native flora, had not only planted thousands of saplings but also nurtured them for long.

“The case of a poor woman from a remote village in Karnataka is a good example. She does not even wear footwear. She has been awarded the Padma Shri this year,” he explained.

Lauds NGO’s services

Lauding the Swarna Bharat Trust for taking up social service activities in a big way without taking any grant from the government, Mr. Amit Shah said the trust’s activities should be replicated across the country as rural development was crucial for the development of the nation.

Mr. Naidu, who hailed from a sleepy village in the coastal Nellore district, knew very well the problems of the rural population and had contributed his mite for their uplift, the Union Minister said.

Later, taking to the Twitter, Mr. Amit Shah said, “Visited the Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam, Nellore, on its 20th foundation day.”

“Guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of ‘Back to Villages’, the Vice-President, through this trust, is selflessly serving the poor and deprived sections of rural India,” he added.