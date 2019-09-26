Mere allegations of graft in Polavaram will not do: GVL

The State government should not confine itself to making allegations of corruption in the execution of the Polvaram project during the earlier regime but reveal if the expert committee it formed believed that there was corruption, and come out with what action it intended to take, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Thursday.

‘No compromise on quality’

There would be no objection on the State government’s decision to finalise the tenders for the Polavaram project head works for a cost lesser by ₹200 crore after cancelling the contract of the earlier agency, but there should be no compromise on quality of work and time frame for completion of the project, Mr. Narasimha Rao told the media here.

“The process cannot not be adopted for temporary gains, or for benefiting contractors,” he said.

Even when the contract was first awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company, it was recorded in the minutes that the State government could change contractor but ensure completion of the project within the timeframe agreed upon, he said.

The BJP had questioned the TDP government even when the two parties were in alliance on the Pattiseema project, Mr. Narasimha Rao said, and added that the party would not allow corrupt practices.

On PPAs

On the government’s decision to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), he said the letter of the Union Power Minister was keeping in view the overall investment climate. It never said that there were no irregularities, or that power was not purchased at a high rate. Stating that there was no political affinity between the Central and State governments, he said they should work with ‘Team India’ spirit for development.

The BJP was committed to giving six months time to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, but it had to take up some issues as the Centre’s observations were being misinterpreted.

He said the BJP was committed to the development of industries in Andhra Pradesh under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor that would a form a part of the East Coast Economic Corridor.

Former MP K. Haribabu, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, State secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju and city president M. Nagendra were present.